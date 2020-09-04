Britain's Got Talent: The show goes on despite the pandemic

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

Britain's Got Talent is back, but like everything in the post-coronavirus world there have been some changes.

The judges will be keeping a close eye on the contestants vying for the top spot - but in a socially distanced manner, both from each other and the stage.

Technology is being used too, to stay safe from the threat of Covid-19, with a remote audience watching along.

Magician James Stott described the experience as 'very strange':

For contestants it makes things a little different too.

Singer Imen Siar says she thought carefully about her song - choosing one with emotional reach even to an audience not sitting in the room.

While magician James Stott said it felt "really surreal" not having an audience among the glitz and glamour of the audition process.