ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia explains the latest situation in Leeds

Leeds has been added to a list of "areas of concern" after an increase in coronavirus cases in the city, one local MP has announced.

Rachel Reeves said on Friday that the Yorkshire city was under review, following a meeting with council leader Judith Blake, and official confirmation is expected later.

Prior to the announcement, the city council said that while being on the list would not mean further restrictions would be brought in at this stage, it would mean increased monitoring of cases and could see additional steps taken in the future.

The latest seven-day infection rate shows Leeds as having 29.4 cases per 100,000 people, with 44 new cases today identified on Wednesday and a testing positivity rate of 4.2%.

Ms Blake said: “This is a pivotal moment in our efforts to control the spread of the virus in Leeds and to keep our city open.

“Nobody wants to see further restrictions on life in Leeds and we want to assure everyone that we’re doing absolutely everything within our power to avoid that happening.

“But the harsh reality is that if our infection rate continues to rise as it has been, we will be left with no alternative.

“With that in mind, now more than ever we need a collective effort from the people of Leeds who have shown so much resilience and civic pride throughout this crisis.

“It’s up to us all to keep our families, friends and neighbours safe and to play our part in keeping Leeds’s recovery going.”

The council has reminded people to isolate if anyone in their household is showing Covid-19 symptoms, to keep social distancing, wear a face covering and to wash hands regularly.