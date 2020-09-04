Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions to be lifted in large parts of England

Local lockdown restrictions are to be lifted in large parts of England following a reduction in coronavirus infection rates there, the government has confirmed.

Pools, gyms and sports facilities will be allowed to open from Tuesday in the remaining areas of Blackburn with Darwen, Bradford and Leicester.

And casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres, and indoor play areas will be able to lawfully reopen from Tuesday throughout Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

People will enjoy quieter lanes as social distancing keeps groups further apart at bowling alleys. Credit: ITV News West Country

The lifting of restrictions in Greater Manchester will not apply to Bolton.

The changes mean that in Greater Manchester (apart from Bolton) Lancashire, and West Yorkshire socially distanced indoor performances will also be able to resume from Tuesday.

While remaining restrictions on certain close contact services, like eyebrow threading, will be lifted.

Gatherings will still be restricted in Greater Manchester, parts of Lancashire and West Yorkshire, with infection rates there thought to be too high still.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says testing is a vital line of defence during a pandemic

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "very glad" to be able to make the changes adding that his department had been "working with local councils".

He added, however: "We must stay alert and I continue to encourage everyone to play their part by following local rules, self-isolating and requesting a free test as soon as they get any symptoms".

The health secretary thanked "the hard work of residents, local communities and local authorities who have all worked to bring down the rates of infection".

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, welcomed the announcement adding: "We have been asking the government to consider easing restrictions on business opening across Greater Manchester".

He continued: "There is no evidence that these businesses are causing the spread of the virus and we know that these premises are making arrangements to operate in a safe way."

Mr Burnham said he understood the move not to include Bolton "for the time being".

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham Credit: PA

It comes as Leeds, South Tyneside, Corby, Middlesbrough and Kettering have all been added to the "areas of concern" watchlist - with Newark and Sherwood, Slough and Wakefield removed.

Norfolk, Rossendale and Northampton will be added as ‘areas of enhanced support’, meaning the government will work with local authorities to provide additional resources – such as testing or contact tracing – to help bring the numbers of infections down.

What are the current restrictions in the areas with localised lockdowns?

Greater Manchester

Ban on two households mixing indoors will continue in City of Manchester, Salford, Rochdale, Trafford, Oldham, Bury, Bolton, and Tameside.

In Oldham in addition to a household mixing ban indoors, residents will continue to be advised to avoid mixing with anyone from another household anywhere.

In Bolton, casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres, and indoor play areas (including soft play areas), will remain closed.

Socially distanced indoor performances will also remain closed, and restrictions on certain close contact services will remain.

Lancashire

A ban on two households mixing indoors will continue in Preston, Pendle and parts of Blackburn.

In parts of Blackburn, parts of Pendle residents will continue to be advised to avoid mixing with anyone from another household anywhere.

Leicester

Indoor gatherings restrictions remain, the next review of these measures will take place by 11th September.

Indoor swimming pools, including water parks, indoor fitness and dance studios, indoor gyms and sports courts and facilities will be able to lawfully reopen from Tuesday September 8, but casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres, and indoor play areas (including soft play areas), will remain closed.

Socially distanced indoor performances will remain closed, and restrictions on certain close contact services will remain.

West Yorkshire