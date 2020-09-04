Controversial former Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed UK trade envoy

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has been appointed a UK trade adviser and member of the relaunched Board of Trade, despite concerns over views he has expressed in the past.

The Department for International Trade confirmed his appointment while announcing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss as president and MP Marcus Fysh as deputy.

Campaign groups, politicians and celebrities had been piling significant pressure on the government to block his appointment over allegations of homophobia and misogyny.

Labour's shadow justice secretary David Lammy was among the first to express disquiet at the controversial appointment, writing on Twitter: “Earlier in the week the government as much as admitted Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist. They just don’t care.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier defended the former PM, saying he was elected by a "liberal country".

Asked about allegations that Mr Abbott is a sexist, homophobic, misogynist and climate change denier, Mr Johnson said he doesn't agree with everything Mr Abbott may have said in the past, "and I can't be expected to do so".

"I don't, obviously don't agree with those sentiments at all, but then I don't agree with everyone who serves the government in an unpaid capacity on hundreds of boards across the country."

He added: "What I would say about Tony Abbott is this is a guy who was elected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia.

"It's an amazing country, it's a freedom-loving country, it's a liberal country. There you go, I think that speaks for itself."

Earlier Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, when asked about allegations against Mr Abbott, said said he isn't an expert on Australian politics, but knows Mr Abbott's sister "is lesbian" and "says her brother went to her wedding and the rest of it".

It is not just within politics that concerns have been raised.

ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand has seen a letter sent to the government signed by some of the UK’s most high-profile LGBT campaigners and celebrities. It says Mr Abbott’s views mean he is not fit to be trade envoy.

Mr Abbott has previously said that he feels “a bit threatened” by homosexuality, opposed same-sex marriage and was accused of misogyny by fellow former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard.

The Board of Trade comprises of senior figures from business, academia and government, according to the Department for International Trade.

They will "use their influence to help Britain make a stronger case for free trade on the international stage".

International Trade Secretary Truss said: "The new Board of Trade will play an important role in helping Britain make the case for free and fair trade across the UK and around the world.

"At a time of increased protectionism and global insecurity, it's vital that the UK is a strong voice for open markets and that we play a meaningful role in reshaping global trading rules alongside like-minded countries.

"The new Board will help us do that, bringing together a diverse group of people who share Britain's belief in free enterprise, democracy, and high standards and rules-based trade."

Advisers to the Board:

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart