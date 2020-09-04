Construction of HS2 will formally start on Friday with a “shovels in the ground” moment.

Boris Johnson said the high-speed railway will create thousands of jobs and create vital links between urban areas.

HS2 Ltd, the Government-owned company building the scheme, would not disclose the location of Friday’s event, but it is believed the Prime Minister will attend.

Mr Johnson said: “HS2 is at the heart of our plans to build back better – and with construction now formally under way, it’s set to create around 22,000 new jobs.

“As the spine of our country’s transport network, the project will be vital in boosting connectivity between our towns and cities.”

What happens now?

The four main contractors for Phase One between London and the West Midlands will now switch from enabling works, scheme design and preparatory work to full construction.

Construction will begin with the biggest engineering challenges – such as the stations and tunnels – followed by the main viaducts and bridges.

Most activity this year will be focused on HS2’s city centre stations and major construction compounds such as in Old Oak Common, west London and Calvert, Buckinghamshire.

What is the budget?

Despite it running tens of billions of pounds over budget and several years behind schedule, the PM gave the green light for the railway in February 2020. Two months’ later, ministers gave the go ahead for it to enter the construction phase.

The project was given a revised budget and schedule as part of his decision.

The Government-commissioned Oakervee Review warned last year that the final bill for HS2 could reach £106 billion at 2019 prices.

What do those behind the project say?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed Friday’s event “marks a major milestone in this Government’s ambitions to build back better from Covid-19”.

He went on: “Shovels in the ground to deliver this new railway means thousands of jobs building the future of our country’s infrastructure.

“This fantastic moment is what leaders across the North and Midlands have called for – action to level up our country by boosting capacity on our railways, improving connections between our regions, and spreading prosperity.”

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said: “This is a hugely exciting moment in the progress of HS2. After 10 years of development and preparatory work, today we can formally announce the start of full construction, unlocking thousands of jobs and supply chain opportunities across the project.

“We are already seeing the benefits that building HS2 is bringing to the UK economy in the short term, but it’s important to emphasise how transformative the railway will be for our country when operational.

“With the start of construction, the reality of high speed journeys joining up Britain’s biggest cities in the North and Midlands and using that connectivity to help level up the country has just moved a step closer.”

Why is it so expensive?

There are several reasons why HS2 is costing so much.

The railway will sit on concrete slab track, which is more robust than traditional ballast but comes at a higher cost.

Putting the line below ground into tunnels and cuttings at several locations reduces the impact on surrounding areas but is more expensive.

Buying property on the route is also incredibly costly.

What are the benefits of HS2?

One of the main benefits of HS2 will be the increase in capacity it will provide to Britain’s railways.

HS2 Ltd says the high-speed trains will carry more than 300,000 passengers a day, but they will also create space for more services on existing routes such as the West Coast Main Line.

Why is it controversial?

Environmental groups claim construction work will devastate many natural habitats.

Communities living on or near the route, particularly in the Chilterns, are angry at the impact the railway will have on their lives.

Other critics say the project is too expensive, and the money should be used to boost existing transport networks.

And with the pandemic showing many people can work from home, many have questioned the need for a rail network designed to ease commuting.

But Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4: "You're building these things for the future, you're not just building for next year... or 10 years' time, you're building for the next generation, our children and their children so I think in the end we'll find we'll be very pleased that we do have additional rail capacity and I think we need it."