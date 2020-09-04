The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 12 and 1,940 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,537.

England

A further 11 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,596, NHS England said on Friday.

The patients were aged between 48 and 95 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths ranged from August 2 to September 2, with the majority on September 2.

Another four deaths have been reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,596.

Public Health Wales said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country had increased by 51, bringing the revised confirmed cases to 18,206.

Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 159 new cases in the country but no further deaths.

There has been a total of 21,048 positive tests in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

Northern Ireland

One further death and 61 new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland.