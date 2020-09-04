Why the Bristol NHS hit-and-run victim is rapping about his attack

Bristol NHS worker K-dogg was the victim to a life-changing hit-and-run attack - leaving him unable to walk and with serious injuries. K-dogg, his stage and rap name, was struck by a car after he left Southmead Hospital in Bristol earlier this year.Police treated the incident as racially-aggravated.But instead of bottling up his feelings, the 21-year-old wrote a song titled ‘Soon I’ll be just fine’ about his experience. He explains how putting his thoughts to music has helped him to recover.