India records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases

India recorded the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in the world on Sunday and looks set to overtake Brazil as the country with the second highest number.

The country, which has been struggling with the outbreak, became the first to tally more than 90,000 cases in a 24-hour period, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

With 90,632 new cases, India now has 4,113,811 cases in total, which is around 20,000 fewer than Brazil, according to John Hopkins University.

As Brazil recorded an increase of 51,000 on Sunday, it is likely India will overtake Brazil’s tally on Monday.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases worldwide as 6.2 million, which is nearly a quarter of the world’s total – 26.9 million.

The US has also recorded the highest number of deaths with 188,554.

Brazil has the next highest at 126,203 and India is still some way off with 70,626.