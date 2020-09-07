A Covid 24-hour 'pass' could allow theatres to open in time for pantomime season, the health secretary has said as he suggested affluent young people have helped propel the rise in coronavirus cases.

Matt Hancock implored young people to stick to social-distancing measures as he said that under-25s, particularly those aged 17-21, accounted for a large number of positive case, describing a recent surge in cases as “concerning”.

There were a further 2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Sunday – the largest daily figure since May.

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary suggested that mass testing could see people given a 24-hour Covid-free “pass” to enable them to get back into theatres and sporting events where they may need to be in close contact.

Speaking on LBC radio, Mr Hancock set out more detail for mass testing plans, Mr Hancock which could give someone a “pass” to know they are not infectious for at least 24 hours.

When asked about people getting back into theatres to go to pantomimes, Mr Hancock added: “That is the hope that we hold out for the nation, that we can get things going even if there isn’t a vaccine, that we can use mass testing so people can check whether they have the virus today, if they don’t then (they can) go and do things, even if it means being in close confinement.

Figures for new Covid-19 cases are often lower at the weekends, an academic has said Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

“We need to use the next design of tests which don’t require you to send the swab off to the lab and get the result back.

“There’s a new technology that we’re backing to get a test where you can have the turn around essentially on the spot and so you can imagine being able to go to something like the theatre, or a sports event, or to work, and you have the test, you get the result back and then they can go into the theatre.

“That is what we’re working on, that is the hope, and I also hope that will allow us to have a merry Christmas.”

Matt Hancock said that under-25s accounted for a large number of positive cases. Credit: PA

Mr Hancock described the rise in cases as "concerning" and urged young people to abide by social distancing rules as they could still have serious illness and could pass on disease to more vulnerable people – including their grandparents.

“The rise in the number of cases we have seen in the last few days is concerning,” he said.

“It is concerning because we have seen a rise in cases in France, in Spain, in some other countries across Europe – nobody wants to see a second wave here.

“It just reinforces the point that people must follow the social distancing rules, they are so important.

(Joe Giddens/PA) Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

“The rise in the number of cases we have seen over the last few days is largely among younger people – under 25s, especially between 17 and 21 – and the message to all your younger listeners is that even though you are at lower risk of dying from Covid if you’re under 25, you can still have really serious symptoms and consequences.

“Long Covid – where people six months on are still ill – is prevalent among younger people.

“Also, that you can infect other people – this argument that we have seen that some people come out with saying ‘you don’t need to worry about a rise in cases because it is younger people and they don’t die’ – firstly they can get very, very ill.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

“And secondly, it inevitably leads to older people catching it from them – don’t infect your grandparents.”

He added: “We will take action if people go to big social events that are completely inappropriate, sadly, in a time of coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hancock said the rise in coronavirus cases was not restricted to poorer areas.

He added: “Over the summer we had particular problems in some of the areas that are most deprived.

“Actually, the recent increase we have seen in the last few days is more broadly spread.

“It’s actually among more affluent younger people where we have seen the rise.”