A further three people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, as 2,948 a further confirmed cases were announced.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said young people are helping drive the recent spike in Covid-19 cases as the UK recorded almost 3,000 new cases for the second day in a row.

Mr Hancock said the increase was "concerning" with several areas of the country seeing new lockdowns or current ones extended.

The latest reported deaths brings the UK total to 41,554.

England

In separate figures published by NHS England, four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,611, NHS England said on Monday.

The patients were aged between 76 and 95 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths were all on September 5.

No deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been no further deaths in people with coronavirus, with the total in Wales since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.

Public Health Wales said on Thursday that a further 133 people had tested positive for coronavirus – representing the highest daily figure since June 27, when 140 cases were reported.

Scotland

There have been no further deaths in people with coronavirus, with the total in Scotland since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 2,496.

A total of 146 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland saw no deaths from coronavirus on Monday but announced a further 141 new cases.