England pair Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will not travel to Denmark with the rest of the squad for Tuesday’s Nations League match after breaching the team’s coronavirus guidelines, manager Gareth Southgate has said.

Southgate said on Monday: "Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that two boys have broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble and we had to decide very quickly that they couldn’t have any interaction with the team or travel to training.

"Given the procedures we have to follow they will have to travel home separately."

Manchester City midfielder Foden and the Manchester United forward Greenwood made their debuts on the England squad in the match against Iceland on Saturday.

Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media outlet DV on Monday that the pair were visited by two local girls during the trip.

Southgate added: “Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are still getting to the depths of all the information because this was only brought to my attention a couple of hours before training, so I’m still getting to grips with the detail.

“What is clear is there is a breach of the Covid-19 guidelines.

"The whole squad have really followed that to the letter. I’m not going into any more details until I’m aware of everything.

“We’ve spent a long time putting the guidelines in place, and the whole squad have followed that to the letter.

“We’ve had four tests in the period we’ve been together, our staff have done an incredible job of keeping it secure and tight, which was so important both to get the games played and also for the safety and security of our team and staff.

“So in that respect we have no alternative but to do what we are doing.”

Asked whether there is a question mark over whether the match in Copenhagen will still go ahead, Southgate said: “We are very clear that no other members of our party have been in contact with those two players.

“That’s why they couldn’t go to breakfast this morning or join us for training. We are very clear we have followed all the guidelines in that regard.

“It’s a very serious situation and we have treated it that way and acted as quickly as we have been able to.”