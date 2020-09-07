Harry and Meghan repay the £2.4 million for Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry has paid back the £2.4 million which was spent on renovating his official royal residence in Windsor.The money for Frogmore Cottage, which has been returned in full to the Sovereign Grant, has been confirmed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office after some speculation over the weekend.It follows last week’s announcement by Harry and Meghan of a multi-million dollar deal with the media giant Netflix.

The couple have a commitment to producing a range of programmes for the streaming service.No exact figure has been confirmed, but media analysts estimate it to be worth somewhere between $50 to $100 million over a possible five year period.

Harry and Meghan have begun a new life with son Archie in California Credit: Toby Melville/PA

Frogmore Cottage was loaned to the couple by The Queen and it remains part of the Crown Estate, despite the renovations the Sussexes made before moving into the property in 2018.It will also remain their official UK residence - even though the Duke and Duchess are expected to spend most of their time at the new home in Los Angeles.The couple agreed with the Royal Family to return the money for the renovations when they signed what is officially known as the Sandringham Agreement in January.

That agreement was made formal by Harry and Meghan's split from the Royal Family.A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex."

They added: "This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."

The duke with Prince Edward, the Queen, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, in 1968. Credit: PA

Harry's father Prince Charles has been funding the couple from his private income since their departure from the Royal Family.That revenue stream, however, has now ceased.Nor do Harry and Meghan have any security staff paid for by the Metropolitan Police. Those costs ended after the couple left the UK for Canada in April.