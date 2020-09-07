Seven Greek islands are to be added to England's quarantine list, the transport secretary has announced, but mainland Greece is still considered safe.

From Wednesday September 9 at 4am, anyone returning to England from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos will need to self-isolate for two weeks.

Grant Shapps said England would now start to introduce "regional travel corridors" which will mean islands can be considered separate to the mainland, allowing separate quarantine rules to be imposed.

It comes after Wales decided to require 14-day quarantine for returnees from several Greek islands but not the mainland, when it changed its travel advice last week.

Earlier in the pandemic Spain was removed from the safe list of destinations and by default, so were the Canary and Balearic islands.

With coronavirus rates considerably lower on the islands, ministers had been urged to allow travel to places such as Ibiza, but it was decided that transmission from the mainland would be likely and so the travel corridor to all of Spain was closed.

Mr Shapps' update in the Commons that islands will now be separated from countries on travel corridors signals that more islands could be considered safe, while travel to their mainlands could be banned.