Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

If the UK government does go back on the Northern Ireland parts of the divorce deal agreed with the European Union, it would throw into confusion the plans that people and businesses there have already made for the end of the year.

Customs paperwork and procedures may have to change - before they've even been brought in.

Getting goods to flow smoothly in and out of Northern Ireland after Brexit was always going to pose challenges but today businesses feared their preparations may have just gone up in flames.