New restrictions on the number of people you can see in your home in England may be introduced to prevent a second coronavirus wave as cases reach a three-month high, sources have told ITV News Political Editor, Robert Peston.

This is already the case in some parts of the country, including Bolton, where Covid-19 cases are particularly high, and signs are that this will be extended across England.

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday as he announced tougher restrictions for Bolton, health secretary Matt Hancock reiterated the importance of people continuing to follow established guidelines as experts warn Covid complacency around virus measures, particularly from young people, could lead to a second coronavirus wave.

But complacency isn't the only problem - many of us simply do not know what the current rules are. As the country began moving tentatively out of lockdown in May, restrictions have changed frequently - and often confusingly.

Do you know how many households can meet indoors?

Can you hug friends and family now?

Can you congregate in large groups outside?Here is what you can and can not do in most parts of England under current coronavirus restrictions - although there are local variations.

Face coverings are mandatory in shops and other indoor spaces. Credit: PA

Face coverings remain compulsory in some situations

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland you must wear a face covering on public transport, in shops and supermarkets, galleries, museums, takeaway cafes (but you're not if you're sitting in), galleries and in places of worship.

Social distancing and regular hand hygiene remain the best defences in stemming the spread of the infection, but in situations, such as in shops, where it is not always possible to stay two metres, or one metre plus, from your fellow shoppers, a face covering adds an extra layer of protection.

The government are anxious to avoid a repeat of the coronavirus peak in April. Credit: PA

We still need to social distanceTwo metres remains the preferred distance that you must stand from people who are not in your household or bubble.

This means you should not be hugging friends or family you do not live with or who are not in your bubble.

While you can eat and drink, and even stay over, together, you should socially distance from anyone not in your household or bubble.

As pubs, cafes, restaurants and museums open up, the two metres has become harder to maintain.

It is also difficult to stand the prescribed distance, in which case you should stand and take precautions, including standing side-by-side and wearing a face covering.

Eat Out to Help Out encouraged people back to restaurants. Credit: PA

You still only mix with one other household indoors - even in the pub

While you can meet up anywhere - public or private, indoors or out - with friends and family, you can only meet up with one other household (your support bubble counts as one household) inside - and this includes when dining out or going to the pub.

You should not interact socially with anyone outside the group you are with, even if you see other people you know, for example, in a restaurant, community centre or place of worship.

As things stand, it is still lawful to meet in groups of up to 30 people indoors, so in theory you could have a party - but the rules limit it to people from just two households or bubbles - and you have enough room to socially distance. So one for large families with big houses.

In England and Northern Ireland, you should not be socialising outdoors in a group of more than six people from different households; gatherings larger than six should only take place if everyone is from exclusively from two households or support bubbles.

Despite the one household at a time rule, you can meet up with more than one household in a day, so, in theory you could invite your parents around for coffee in the morning and meet friends who live together in the afternoon.

In Scotland, up to three households can meet indoors, up to a total of eight people, at once. However, you should not meet up with more than four different sets of people in one day.

In Wales, it is advised that people should not meet up with others who are not part of their household indoors.

Customers at a pub in Edinburgh Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Can I stay at a friend's or with family overnight?

Yes, you can spend the night away from your home with other members of your own household or support bubble.

But, again, no touching and do take hygiene and safety precautions even if they may seem jarring among close friends and family.

If possible, avoid sharing plates and utensils and perhaps take your own towels. You can sit down and eat together, but again, refrain from sitting too close.

What can't I do?

Get too close. Social distancing remains one of our greatest defences against the virus so do keep to two metres if you can, or, if not, one metre plus.

Meet more than one household indoors. And remember, you can only meet up with one other household at once, unless you’re outdoors and there are no more than six of you.

But you can see more than one household on a given day. Just not at the same time.

What do the local lockdown restrictions mean

Local lockdowns and tougher restrictions have been introduced in the last couple of months in a bid to control the virus - what Boris Johnson called a 'whack-a-mole' approach. Currently, these areas are:

Caerphilly, Wales: People can not enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse after the restrictions come into force at 6pm on Tuesday until October “at the very least”, Wales’s health minister said.

Everyone over the age of 11 will be required to wear face coverings in shops – the first time this will be mandatory in Wales.

Meetings with other people indoors and extended households will not be allowed, while overnight stays have also been banned.

A member of the public with a face covering in Glasgow Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Western Scotland: Lockdown restrictions on household visits across Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire have been continued for a further week.

The restrictions bar people from visiting separate households in these parts of the country, while also prohibiting them from visiting homes in other local authorities which have not been impacted.

The measures also mean indoor visits to hospitals and care homes will be limited to essential visits only to protect the most vulnerable.

Bolton: Hospitality venues are being restricted to take away only and late night restrictions have been placed on businesses meaning all must close from 10pm to 5am.

It has also been made illegal for people to socialise with anyone outside their household after the government turned previous advice into law.

Mobile advertising campaigns have been underway in Greater Manchester in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. Credit: PA

Parts of Greater Manchester, East Lancashire, Preston, and West Yorkshire: If people live in one of the affected areas they must not host people they do not live with in their home or garden, unless they are in their support bubble.

Blackburn, Oldham and Pendle: Again, there is a ban on two households mixing indoors or in a garden.

People should not visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances.

And in specific areas with additional restrictions, people should not socialise with people they do not live with at indoor public venues or outdoor venues such as parks.

Leicester: People should not have visitors to their homes or socialise with people they do not live with in other indoor public venues such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions.

They also should not visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances.