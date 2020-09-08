Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces new charge, Iranian state TV claims

British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new charge, Iran state TV said, citing an official.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was granted temporary release from prison in March as Iran responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport while taking her young daughter Gabriella to see her parents in April 2016.She was sentenced to five years in prison, accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, which she vehemently denies.

Richard Ratcliffe

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe told GMB in August that his wife would be “counting down the months” until the end of her sentence.

But he added: “I think, behind closed doors, they keep saying there’s a second court case, they keep talking about running it.

“My fear is that’s what happens."

The UK government has given Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic immunity and has argued that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.