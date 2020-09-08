Parkrun set to return in England by end of October

Parkrun, the hugely popular 5km free weekly running event, is set to return by the end of October following its forced closure in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5km jog/sprint/walk around parks, fields and heaths across the country has become a Saturday morning must-do for millions of people across the world since its launch in 2004.

Regulars have credited parkrun with having a positive outcome on their health and mental wellbeing.

But coronavirus meant that for the first time in its 15 years history, the event was stopped in the third week of March.

Announcing its return, the Global Chief Executive Officer Nick Pearson said the health benefits outweigh Covid concerns, especially in light of the health inequalities that the pandemic has revealed and exacerbated.

Parkrun Global Chief Executive Officer Nick Pearson announced the company's intent to resume events in England toward the end of October. But current restrictions in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland mean the immediate future of parkrun in the other home nations is unknown at present.

"Following detailed conversations with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Sport England, and Public Health England, I am delighted to announce that we intend to reopen parkrun and junior parkrun events in England toward the end of October this year," Mr Pearson said.

He said the health benefits of parkrun were needed now more than ever.

"Over the years, we’ve come to understand the significant health benefits of being physically active, together, in the great outdoors. It boosts our self-esteem and mood, increases sleep quality and energy, builds immunity, reduces the risk of developing many diseases, and promotes quality of life," Mr Pearson said.

"Whilst the public health benefits of parkrun events have been clear for many years, the last six months have increased inequalities around health and wellbeing, with many people more isolated and less active than ever in their life.

"Across many communities our events provide the most accessible and inclusive opportunities for people, of all abilities and backgrounds, to come together and be active.

"Disadvantaged communities have been hit the hardest and likely have the most challenging journeys ahead of them, and with every passing week, and with winter approaching, those challenges become greater."

parkrun attracted millions of amateur runners every Saturday morning. Credit: Unsplash

"Since we first started back in 2004, thousands of people have shared their stories of how parkrun not only changed their life, but saved their life, and we know that every week without parkrun represents a cost to the health and wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of people.

After a series of reviews, it was found that with appropriate mitigations in place it would be possible to hold the event "in a way that does not significantly increase risk of COVID-19 transmission."

"Based on the above evidence, and the mitigations presented in our COVID-19 Framework, we therefore feel that the risk of parkrun events significantly contributing to the spread of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom is small," Mr Pearson said.