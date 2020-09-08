Surfing dog hopes to win big at wave riding competition

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Mark McQuillan

A surfing dog is hoping to win big at an international wave riding competition.

Scooter likes waves as much as walks but he had a tough start to life.

He had to be rescued off the streets in Portugal before and bought to the UK where we was trained as a therapy dog.

He now helps his new owner with her Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Kirstie Coy-Martin said she started training the poodle cross to surf in her back garden before introducing him to the sea.

Ms Coy-Martin said: "People have probably noticed he's the most chilled out dog in the world, nothing seems to phase him."

"He has sixth sense about when I'm feeling anxious or when I'm feeling particularly low he comes snuggling and give me a cuddle."