Donald Trump told a masked reporter to remove his face covering at a press conference, claiming he could not hear him very well.

Speaking on the Labor Day bank holidat, the US President took questions from the media after using a press conference to both praise his administration’s achievements and criticise his election opponent, Joe Biden.

As one reporter began to ask his question, President Trump told him “you’re very muffled”.

“You’re going to have to take that off please, you can take it off,” he said, referring to Reuters reporter Jeff Mason's mask.

“How many feet are you away?”

Responding to the reporter’s promise to speak “a lot louder”, he said: “Well if you don’t take it off, you’re very muffled, so if you would take it off it would be a lot easier.”

Interested in the US election? Listen to the latest episode of our podcast Will Trump Win? below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Later during the same press conference, Mr Trump praised a reporter who removed his mask to ask a question, saying: “You sound so clear as opposed to everyone else where they refuse.”