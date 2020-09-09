Boy who's been shielding since March excited for first day at school

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

For many children and parents, the first day at school is always scary, even more so since the start of the pandemic.

But for four-year-old Harry Shelford who has been shielding since March, it's been even scarier.

He needs a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder when he was six days old, making entering school an even bigger moment than it is for most children.

His mother Natalie Thomas said she was very worried and hoped he could get a transplant soon, despite the operations being disrupted due to the pandemic.

Schools reopened this month after being forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several outbreaks have been reported in them across the country, but so far they don't seem to have directly led to a spike in cases.