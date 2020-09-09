Donald Trump 'nominated for Nobel Peace Prize'

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

While the Nobel Prize organisers do not divulge the names of nominees – of which there have been 318 for 2020 – Fox News reports the president has been put forward.

They cite Norwegian MP, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who says he is “not a big Trump supporter” but is reported to behind the nomination and who said the committee should judge Mr Trump on “facts” and not on “the way he behaves”.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” he told Fox News.

The UAE became the first Gulf Arab state and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel, following an announcement made in August.

President Trump said Israel will halt planned annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state as part of the agreement.

He described the agreement as a "truly historic moment".

The winner of the prestigious honour will be announced in October, with an award ceremony to follow in December.

