Video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

Out of jail, for now anyway, after six weeks in an overcrowded Zimbabwean prison cell, the journalist - and former ITV news producer - Hopewell Chin'ono - believes he was put there on the orders of the president - Emmerson Mnangagwa.Mr Mnangagwa was supposed to bring an end to the oppression and corruption of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

But Hopewell Chin'ono says it was exposing that corruption that got him arrested.