'Hands Face Space' campaign launched as positive coronavirus cases rise

A new campaign has been launched by the Government to encourage people to take steps to limit the spread of coronavirus amid a rise in positive cases.

The "Hands Face Space" campaign urges people to ensure they wash their hands, use a mask when needed and maintain social distancing.

The campaign states these are the three most effective ways the public can contain the spread of the virus, and echoes previous advice given by the government.

It comes after experts warned that people are becoming too "relaxed" following a spike in infections.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has even raised concerns about the possibility of a second Covid-19 peak and said the virus was "still a threat".

The advert highlights how the virus spreads in indoor setting – which is particularly pertinent as winter approaches.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “As we approach winter and inevitably spend more time indoors, we need the public to keep following this important advice to control the spread of the virus.

Graph showing daily coronavirus number of coronavirus cases in the UK. Credit: PA Graphics

“‘Hands. Face. Space’ emphasises important elements of the guidance we want everybody to remember: wash your hands regularly, use a face covering when social distancing is not possible and try to keep your distance from those not in your household."

The adverts demonstrates how following the various steps can reduce the likelihood of passing on the disease and reduce your chances of contracting it.

It also highlights how coronavirus can live for more than 24 hours in indoor environments – it is not likely to survive for long periods of time on outdoor surfaces in sunlight.

Regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser can also help reduce a person’s risk of catching the virus and passing it on.

The campaign also demonstrates how people's respiratory droplets spread and how they can be reduced when wearing a mask.

We need the public to keep following this important advice to control the spread of the virus Prof Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England

It also highlights how social distancing is also a useful tool to prevent people passing on the disease.

Professor Catherine Noakes, member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) who specialises in airborne infections, said: “Coronavirus is emitted in tiny droplets when we breathe, talk, laugh or cough.

"Other people can be exposed to these when they are close to someone with the virus or they are in a poorly ventilated room for a long time.

The UK has been struggling to keep up with demand for coronavirus tests. Credit: PA

“Wearing a face covering prevents most of these droplets from being released into the air, and can also reduce the number of droplets that you are exposed to.

“That is why wearing a face covering serves as a vital first line of defence against catching and spreading the virus, along with regular and thorough hand-washing with soap and water and maintaining a safe distance wherever possible.”

The campaign reminds people to ensure they get advice and a free test if they have any of the main coronavirus symptoms – a fever, a new continuous cough or a loss or change in their sense of smell of taste.

People can access a free test by visiting nhs.uk or calling 119.