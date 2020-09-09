Video report by ITV News Midlands Correspondent Ben Chapman

In Birmingham, rising coronavirus cases have put the city on high alert for the potential of a local lockdown, with some additional restrictions already in place.

Some in the city have welcomed the new Covid-19 rules for social gatherings in England, outlined by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, while others say it's going to complicate things further.

While West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson, says bringing national regulations in line with those already in force in Birmingham, will make it easier for all.

But others in the city say the rules are unnecessary - with social distancing and hand washing enough to limit the risk of Covid-19 spread.