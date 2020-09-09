The government in Greece has called a four-day state of emergency after an overcrowded migrant camp was destroyed in a fire. More than 12,000 people fled from the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos as flames engulfed the site. There were no reports of injuries and authorities do not know how the fire started.

But local reports suggest it might have been set deliberately in response to the tight restrictions put on migrant movements over the past week.A Somali resident tested positive for coronavirus and other residents who tested positive for the respiratory disease were kept in isolation, while the camp as a whole was placed on lockdown.

Protestors have taken to the street demanding the government help those in serious need of emergency shelter.