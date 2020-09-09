UK coronavirus death toll increases by eight and Covid-19 cases rise by 2,659

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by eight and 2,659 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes, and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,594.

Overall, 355,219 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

The number of cases in the UK jumped significantly on Wednesday, which has prompted alarm from scientists and government.

Cases since Sunday have been between 2,400 to 3,000 compared to last week where they stayed below 2,000.

The rise has prompted the government to act and introduce the 'rule of six' limiting the numbers of people who can meet in the same place.

England

All eight people who tested positive for coronavirus in the UK in the past 24 hours were from England.

The total death toll in England is now 36,931.

The total number of cases in England is now 306,555.

The UK has been struggling to keep up with demand for coronavirus tests. Credit: PA

Wales

There have been a further 165 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 18,829.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.

The highest number of positive coronavirus cases in Wales on Wednesday were seen in Caerphilly, which had 33 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf saw an increase of 20 cases, while Newport had 18 new cases, 13 in Cardiff and 12 in Merthyr Tydfil.

Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, said: "We are concerned at the significant rise in positive coronavirus cases in the Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf areas over the past few days, and our investigations indicate that a lack of social distancing by people of all age groups in a range of different locations has resulted in the spread of the virus to other parts of the population."

"It appears that as lockdown restrictions have eased, people have taken advantage of the greater possibilities for activities, but they seem to have forgotten the importance of social distancing – resulting in possible transmission in the wider community."

Scotland

There have been no new deaths in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 159, which is 1.9% of the newly tested individuals.

Northern Ireland

There have been no new deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland but 49 new cases were announced.