Three children have been taken to hospital after a double-decker school bus collided with a railway bridge in Winchester.

The three children are being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries and another 13 were tended to at the scene of the crash in Wellhouse Lane.

All the students involved are aged between 11 and 16.

Police were called at 8.10am after the bus collided with the bridge, causing "significant damage" to the top of the bus.

The scene of the crash. Credit: Dan Rivers/Twitter

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers spoke to a parent of two children who sustained minor head injuries. One received an injury to the leg.

He reports the school children were from Henry Beaufort School and that 57 were uninjured.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "A road closure is in place on Well House Lane from the junction with Andover Road North to School Lane to enable us to deal with this incident. We thank you for your patience.

"We are working in cooperation with the school and Hampshire County Council children’s services to provide support to the students and their parents."