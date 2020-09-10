Coronavirus: Portugal added to England's quarantine list

Travellers arriving in England from Portugal will have to self-isolate for two weeks after the country was added to the quarantine list.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion will all also be removed from the quarantine exemption list.

The new rules come into force from 4am on Saturday.

Mr Shapps said on Twitter: “Data shows we need to remove Portugal (minus the Azores and Madeira), Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe.

He added: “Through enhanced data we now have the capability to assess islands separate to their mainland countries. If you arrive in England from the Azores or Madeira, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

On Monday, the Department for Transport launched a new islands policy for travel corridors, which saw mainland Greece keep its exemption but seven islands have restrictions reimposed.

Mr Shapps also confirmed Sweden has been added to the travel corridor list, allowing them to avoid self-isolating when arriving in England.

All travellers returning to the UK must fill in a Passenger Locator Form. Credit: PA

Health Minister for Wales, Vaughan Gething said Hungary and Reunion will be removed from the list of exempt countries for Wales, and Sweden will be added to the list.

Wales removed Portugal and Greek islands from the exemption list last week.

He said the necessary regulations will come into force at 4am on Saturday.

Portugal reported 646 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday - its highest daily total since late April.

This means Portugal’s seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people is 28.3. A seven-day rate of 20 is the threshold above which the UK government considers triggering quarantine conditions.

A sign in Portugal shows people to wear masks. Credit: PA

