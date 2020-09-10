Words by ITV News US Producer Sophie AlexanderThe steely determination of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will be heard loud and clear in Downing Street as she told me today that the United Kingdom will "not be rewarded if they mess with the Good Friday Accord".It comes after Boris Johnson unveiled plans to override key elements of the Brexit deal with the EU regarding Northern Ireland.Pelosi doubled down on her threat to the UK adding: "It’s a very simple message, they know it, they’ve heard it... There will be no bilateral US-UK trade agreement if the Good Friday Accords in regard to the Border are changed."

Pelosi’s weekly press conference struck a tone of somber reflection today as she held aloft a programme from a 9/11 service she had just attended. Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the United States.She also spoke at length about the gravity of the situation in western American where wildfires are continuing to plague the landscape, with thousands evacuated, homes destroyed and ecosystems beyond recovery.Yet despite these two seismic events it was about Brexit and the Prime Minister with which she spoke with the most passion.

Pelosi ended her stark warning to Johnson's government by saying: "How can they walk away form an international agreement and how can we trust that? Their self determination is up to them, our trade relations are up to us."Make no mistake, if Boris Johnson’s government in any way threatens the 1998 agreement, something Pelosi worked passionately on for a number of years, then the much-touted US-UK trade deal will be off the table.Even if Donald Trump is re-elected in 54 days’ time, the Democrats will still likely retain the House - dooming Johnson’s free trade agreement and perhaps leaving Number 10 wondering where on Earth they turn to next.