The number of people in the UK who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus has risen by 14, according to government data.

The latest reported deaths bring the total to 41,608, though separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show that number to be more than 15,000 higher.

In the past 24 hours, up to 9am on Thursday, a further 2,919 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the UK.

It comes as the government introduces stricter measures on social gatherings amid a surge in the number of positive tests over the past week.

England

A further eight people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals in England, according to the latest NHS figures.

It bring the total death toll, by that measure, to 29,639.

Patients were aged between 39 and 93 years old and all but one patient had known underlying health conditions.

Testing has been stepped up in areas with higher rates of coronavirus. Credit: PA

Wales

Wales reported no further deaths in the past 24 hour reporting period, with the death toll remaining at 1,597.

Scotland

In Scotland, health authorities reported no new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday. The total figure there remains at 2,499.

Northern Ireland

One death was reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, bringing the total to 568.

It comes as localised restrictions were imposed in parts of Co Antrim in response to rising numbers of coronavirus cases.