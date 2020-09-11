Meet the Americans arming up after a summer of protest and violence
Meet the Americans arming themselves after a summer of protest and violence. Cities like Kenosha - where Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police - have seen protests turn sour and descend into rioting and destruction.Nearly two million handguns were purchased in August alone, with new militias springing up across the nation.Many citizens believe the only way they can now protect the community is by exercising their 2nd amendment rights.