The iconic Pringles tube is to get an "eco makeover" following years of criticism that it is near impossible to recycle.

The crisp brand, owned by Kellogg's, was once described as the "number one recycling villain" by the UK Recycling Association.

Pringles' current can is made up of several different materials, meaning it is difficult to recycle through the existing household recycling system.

Pringles has said this packaging design helps retain product "freshness".

Now, it is trialling a new tube that can be disposed of via recycling bins in the home.

According to the brand, it is made of "widely recyclable" paper and is part of a target to make all Kellogg's packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by end of 2025.

The new tubes are currently in stock at three Tesco stores in East Anglia: Barhill Extra, Newmarket Superstore & Cherry Hinton Express.

In the past, Pringles has said their packaging design helps retain product 'freshness'. Credit: PA

Pringles previously launched a sustainability scheme in 2018, in which used cans could be sent off to be recycled.

The brand was again criticised by the UK Recycling Association, which claimed the process was too complex for buyers and that the packaging still contained unrecyclable plastic.

The association said the new trial, which will test both cardboard and plastic lids, is a huge step forward.

"We outed Pringles three years ago as a bastion of bad design and Kellogg has listened to it", CEO Simon Ellin said.

The current trial will run for six weeks with a view to improve the design for future use.