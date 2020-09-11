This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode Chris and Lizzie discuss the game-changing coronavirus detection dogs Camilla met this week, Prince William’s trip to Belfast and the Queen’s plans to stay in Sandringham this month.Chris and Lizzie also discuss Harry and Meghan’s announcement that they've paid off the £2.4 million loan for renovations on Frogmore Cottage.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.