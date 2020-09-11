The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by six and 3,539 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours - the highest daily figure since May 17.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,614.

Overall, 361,677 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

England

A further nine people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,648, NHS England said on Friday.

Patients were aged between 79 and 88 years old and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths were between September 8 and September 10 and seven occurred in the North West region.

Another two deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

The UK has been struggling to keep up with demand for coronavirus tests. Credit: PA

Wales

There have been a further 133 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 19,064.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.

Scotland

There have been no new deaths in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 175, which is 2.7% of the newly tested individuals.