Harry Dunn's mother has said Anne Sacoolas must give tell her side of the story while on trial after the suspect's lawyers released a statement.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Ms Sacoolas said on Thursday she was driving on the "wrong side of the road for 20 seconds" before the fatal crash.

According to her lawyers, Ms Sacoolas was "driving cautiously and below the speed limit” but “instinctively” began driving on the right-hand side, and could not see Dunn due to “the crest of a small hill”.

Speaking to ITV News, Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles said she did not have an opinion on Ms Sacoolas' version of events, all she wanted was for her to tell her side of the story in a court of law.

Charlotte Charles tells ITV News she is determined to find justice for her son

Dunn was killed while on his motorcycle outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat who worked at the airbase, was charged with death by dangerous driving in December, but by that time she had already returned to America.

Ms Charles said the trial could take place in either in the UK or split virtually between London and Virginia.

She said: "Her opinion and her version needs to be aired in a court of law."

Ms Charles conceded a virtual trial might be the best option as the pandemic has made it harder for the justice system and international travel to operate.

But she said she hoped Ms Sacoolas "finds it in herself to put herself on a plane to come back to the UK."

She added: "The justice that the UK would be handing out needs to be served."

Anne Sacoolas Credit: PA

The US authorities have asserted that Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity and they told her to return home.

An extradition request submitted by the Home Office was refused in January.

The US State Department has since said the decision to reject the request was “final”.

Ms Charles said her determination to find justice for her son was as strong as ever.

She said: "We're not going to give up, we're not going to go anywhere and our final target is to get this trial done and to get Anne Sacoolas to face our justice system."