Britain's number of daily Covid-19 cases has again passed 3,000 amid warnings that the deadly virus is seeing a resurgence across the UK.

The latest figures showed 3,497 people tested positive for coronavirus in the most recent 24 hour period.

A further nine people died within 28 days of testing positive during the same period, bringing the UK's total Covid-19 fatalities to 41,623.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,400 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It was the second day in a row that more than 3,000 cases have been recorded after Friday saw the highest daily increase since May 17.

The government brought in restrictions to tackle the spread of coronavirus after figures showed cases in England to be doubling every week.

Six person limits are being enforced in England, Scotland and Wales and tighter restrictions have been imposed locally as each country seeks to bring the virus back under control.

The restrictions were brought in as the R number of Covid-19 was estimated to be at 1.7, signalling an exponential spread of the virus.

Overall, 365,174 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK.