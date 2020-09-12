Police appeal after bus passengers threatened with meat cleaver

Several bus passengers were threatened with a meat cleaver in south London, police said.

Scotland Yard are appealing for information after a man chased another passenger from a bus after being challenged about not paying his bus fare.

The incident took place on the Route 2 bus on Upper Tulse Hill, Brixton, on August 9 at 6.50am and less than an hour later the same man threatened a number of people at a bus stop in Elephant and Castle.

Officers said the man also made a homophobic comment before boarding a Route 196 bus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.