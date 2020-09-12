Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Take the jackpot quiz
History and politics teacher Donald Fear has become the sixth contestant to go all the way on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and win the jackpot.
These are the questions he answered to get there. (Answers at the bottom).
1 – £100
In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National what Service?
Humanity / Health / Honour / Household
2 – £200
Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball?
Pocahontas / Sleeping Beauty / Cinderella / Elsa
3 – £300
What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim?
Hangar / Terminal / Concourse / Carousel
4 – £500
Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?
Phillips / Flymo / Chubb / Ronseal
5 – £1,000
The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?
Republicanism / Communism / Conservatism / Liberalism
6 – £2,000
Which toys have been marketed with the phrase “robots in disguise”?
Bratz Dolls / Sylvanian Families / Hatchimals / Transformers
7 – £4,000
What does the word loquacious mean?
Angry / Chatty / Beautiful / Shy
8 – £8,000
Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?
Childbirth / Broken bones / Heart conditions / Old age
9 – £16,000
In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker?
Bow-tie, braces and tweed jacket / Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf / Pinstripe suit and trainers / Cape, velvet jacket and frilly shirt
10 – £32,000
Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?
Ramadan / Diwali / Lent / Hanukkah
11 – £64,000
At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida?
Bahamas / US Virgin Islands / Turks and Caicos Islands / Bermuda
12 – £125,000
Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?
Empire State Building / Royal Albert Hall / Eiffel Tower / Big Ben Clock Tower
13 – £250,000
Which of these cetaceans is classified as a “toothed whale”?
Gray whale / Minke whale / Sperm whale / Humpback whale
14 – £500,000
Who is the only British politician to have held all four “Great Offices of State” at some point during their career?
David Lloyd George / Harold Wilson / James Callaghan / John Major
15 – £1 million
In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?
Calico Jack / Blackbeard / Bartholomew Roberts / Captain Kidd
Answers:
1. Health, 2.Cinderella, 3. Carousel, 4. Chubb, 5. Communism, 6. Transformers, 7. Chatty, 8. Childbirth, 9. Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf, 10. Diwali, 11. Bahamas, 12. Big Ben Clock Tower, 13. Sperm whale, 14. James Callaghan, 15. Blackbeard