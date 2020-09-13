A man has been arrested after a lorry driver died in a crash on the M5.

Gloucestershire Police said a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

The force said the arrested man had lost control of his Ford Fiesta on a stretch of the motorway near Tewkesbury and Gloucester and "a lorry stopped to protect the Fiesta from passing vehicles and to check on the welfare of its driver.

"A second lorry has then collided with the first lorry.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the second lorry, a 37-year-old man from Bristol was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.”

The 21-year-old has been released under investigation.

“Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police,” the force spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 86 of 13 September.”

Following the incident, the M5 was shut both ways between junction 9 and 11.

The crash happened at 5.20am on Sunday and closed the motorway for several hours.

Highways England said the southbound lanes between junctions 9 and 11 had since reopened "with a lane-three closure past the scene" and asked drivers to "please approach with care".

It added the northbound lanes were expected to remain closed until "at least 6am" on Monday.

It said the surface of the road had been "extensively damaged and must be resurfaced".