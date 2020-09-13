Trump gambles on Nevada to help secure reelection

US President Donald Trump is seeking to flip Democratic voting Nevada to expand his path to victory while unleashing a torrent of unsubstantiated claims that his opponents were rigging the election.

In the latest move by the Trump campaign in the US general election, the president defied local authorities concerned about the coronavirus pandemic and held a rally in a small town in Nevada.

Unleashing 90-plus minutes of grievances and attacks, Mr Trump claimed the state’s Democratic governor tried to block him and repeated his unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots would taint the election result.

“This is the guy we are entrusting with millions of ballots, unsolicited ballots, and we’re supposed to win these states.

“Who the hell is going to trust him?” Mr Trump said of Governor Steve Sisolak.

“The only way the Democrats can win the election is if they rig it.”

Mr Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 to Mrs Clinton, and the state has trended further toward the Democrats in the past decade.

The president is facing a tough battle to get the 270 electoral college votes he needs to secure reelection, and states like Nevada could prove critical to getting him over the line.

As part of his ongoing crusade against mail-in voting, lawyers for the president’s reelection campaign are urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters less than eight weeks before the election.

Addressing a mostly mask-less crowd tightly packed together, Mr Trump spoke in front of mountains covered in a haze caused by the Californian wildfires.

The president expressed his condolences to the victims but, declaring that “I don’t have to be nice anymore”, focused on tearing into his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

Mr Trump claimed that the Democrat’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, would be president “in about a month” if Mr Biden won, asserting that the former vice president would be but a figurehead and that Ms Harris would hold power.

He claimed that the media would treat Mr Biden “like Winston Churchill” if he was able to merely stand on the debate stage in three weeks.

For good measure, Mr Trump invoked his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, leading the crowd to launch into its traditional “Lock Her Up!” chant.

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at a rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Mr Trump also offered a fierce defence of his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 190,000 Americans and still claims nearly 1,000 lives a day.

He blamed Democratic governors across the nation, including Mr Sisolak, for deliberately slowing the pace of reopening their states to hurt his election chances.

Mr Sisolak has limited in-person gatherings indoors and outdoors to 50 people since May, a recommendation based on White House reopening guidelines.

The Trump campaign believes attacking the slow pace of reopening is advantageous for them by insisting that the nation has turned the corner on the pandemic, while Democrats are hurting the nation’s economy and psyche with stringent restrictions.

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Several thousand people covered the tarmac in Minden, including Tom Lenz, 64, of Sparks, Nevada, who said he did not vote for Mr Trump last time.

“But I will this time. I think he knows what he’s doing,” said Mr Lenz.

“He’s pro-faith, pro-life, he’s made more peace in the world. Biden can’t even talk.”

Mr Trump’s campaign has invested heavily in Nevada, relying on its ground game to turn out voters and flip it to their side.

Democrats, by contrast, have largely relied on virtual campaign efforts during the pandemic, save for the casino workers’ Culinary Union, which has sent workers door to door.