Two LA sheriff's deputies shot sitting in car in 'unprovoked' attack

This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Warning: This video includes scenes viewers may find distressing

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are “fighting for their lives” after they were shot sitting in their patrol car on Saturday, apparently in an ambush without provocation.

The 31-year-old female and 24-year-old male deputies were able to radio for help and both underwent surgery, according to the sheriff.

Both graduated from the academy 14 months ago.

The sheriff's department shared video of the incident in a Twitter post that showed a person open fire with a pistol through the passenger-side window of the car.

Officers were blanketing the area, in the vicinity of the Compton sheriff's station, in search of the suspect.

LA County Sheriffs’ Twitter account posted in the early hours of Sunday (UK time) that they are both “still fighting for their lives”.

“The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” they added.

The Sheriff’s Department also reports protesters blocks the hospital emergency entrances and exits while yelling “we hope they die”.

A male protester “refused to cooperate” with a dispersal order, they added.

According to police, a female protester, who claimed to be a member of the press but had no credentials on her, ran towards officers while they arrested the male.

Both have been arrested.