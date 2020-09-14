Watch as MPs debate the controversial Internal Markets Bill that could override Brexit agreements, in the Commons

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to support controversial Brexit legislation in order to “guarantee the economic and political integrity of the United Kingdom”.

The prime minister, moving the second reading of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill, which proposes to row back on some aspects of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, told the Commons it was a “safety net” and an “insurance policy”.

If implemented, the Bill will end the legal legitimacy of the Northern Ireland protocol - contained within the Withdrawal Agreement - in areas such as customs and state aid and financial assistance.

It will ensure goods from Northern Ireland continue to have unfettered access to the UK market while making clear EU state aid (a subsidy or any other aid provided by a government that distorts competitions) rules - which will continue to apply in NI - will not apply in the rest of the UK.

Mr Johnson told the Commons: “The intention of this Bill is clearly to stop any such use of the stick against this country and that’s what it does.

“It’s a protection, it’s a safety net, it’s an insurance policy, and it is a very sensible measure and in a spirit of reasonableness, we are conducting those checks in accordance with our obligations, we are creating the sanitary and vito-sanitary processes required under the Protocol and spending hundreds of millions of pounds on helping traders.”

He added: "Now that we've left the EU and the transition period is about to elapse, we need the armature of our law, once again to preserve the arrangements on which so many jobs and livelihoods depend.

"That is the fundamental purpose of this bill which should be welcomed by everyone who cares about the sovereignty and integrity of our United Kingdom."

Mr Johnson has faced backlash from all five of the former living Prime Ministers and a growing number of Tory MPs have said they will rebel against the government and vote down the Bill.

Former Chancellor Sajid Javid said moments before the opening of the second reading of the bill on Monday afternoon that he was “regretfully unable to support the UK Internal Market Bill unamended”.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said there are questions around the Bill which go to the “heart of who we are as a country”.

Mr Miliband, standing in for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who is self-isolating after a family member showed symptoms of coronavirus, said there are two questions at the "heart of the bill and why why we’ll be opposing it tonight".

“First, how do we get an internal market after January 1 within the UK while upholding the devolution settlements which have been a vital part of our constitution now for two decades and are essential for our union?

“And secondly, is our country going to abide by the rule of law?

"A rules based international order for which we are famous around the world and have always stood up.

“These are not small questions, but go to the heart of who we are as a country and to the character of this government.”

Mr Miliband said it was not an argument about “Leave vs Remain” but “Right vs Wrong”.

He told the Commons: “Our global reputation for rule-making not rule-breaking is one of the reasons we are so respected around the world.

“And when you ask of people to think of Britain they think of the rule of law and let’s be clear after the Prime Minister’s speech this is not an argument about Remain vs Leave, it is an argument about Right vs Wrong.”

He accused Boris Johnson of “legislative hooliganism”, telling MPs: "I don’t understand this, he signed the deal, it’s his deal, it is the deal that he said would protect the people of Northern Ireland.

“And I have to say to him, this is not just legislative hooliganism on any issue, it is on the most sensitive issues of all."

Mr Miliband challenged the Prime Minister to highlight "the clause he says he's worried about, about GB to Northern Ireland exports."

The prime minister refused to answer after the Shadow Business Secretary gave way to him.

"He didn't read the protocol, he hasn't read the bill, he doesn't know his stuff," Mr Miliband said.

In the Commons, Labour MP Stephen Doughty challenged the PM about how a member of his own party described his Brexit policy as "Nixonian madman theory".

Mr Doughty said: "Is he not deeply worried that his policies and approach are being compared to those of the disgraced former US President Richard Nixon rather than someone like Winston Churchill?"

Mr Johnson replied that the bill is "essential for guaranteeing the economic and political integrity of the United Kingdom."

Conservative former minister Steve Brine told the House he and the Prime Minister “fell out” last year over the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, as he sought assurances that Mr Johnson still wants to secure a free trade agreement with the EU.

Mr Johnson replied: “It’s by passing this Bill tonight and in subsequent days that we will make the possibility of that great free trade agreement more real and we will get it done sooner.”

He claimed the Bill will “expedite” such a trade deal with the EU and other countries.

Last week, following emergency talks, the EU threatened to walk away from negotiations on a free trade deal if the government does not back down on the Internal Markets Bill by the "end of the month".

MPs have criticised the PM's proposals not only because they would break international law if implemented, but they could scupper all hopes of a free trade deal with the EU.

They also say it would reduce ability to sign trade deals with other countries as it would demonstrate that the UK cannot be trusted on international treaties.

The Prime Minister added the UK would also “simultaneously pursue every possible redress under international law as provided for in the protocol”, with an arbitration panel sought if necessary.

Mr Johnson told the Commons: “It’s not a question of if we meet our obligations but how we fulfil them.

"We must do so in a way that satisfies the fundamental purpose of the protocol – the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

“We will work with the EU on all of these issues, and even if we have to use these powers we will continue to engage with the joint committee so that any dispute is resolved as quickly and as amicably as possible, reconciling the integrity of the EU’s single market with Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s customs territory.

“But what we cannot do now is tolerate a situation where our EU counterparts seriously believe that they have the power to break up our country. If that is what (MPs) want them to have on the other side, then I’m afraid they’re grievously mistaken.

“That illusion must be decently dispatched and that’s why these reserve powers are enshrined in this Bill.”

He added: “Last year we signed the Withdrawal Agreement in the belief, which I still hold, that the EU would be reasonable. Now, after everything that has recently happened, we must consider the alternative.

“We ask for reasonableness and common sense and balance and we still hope to achieve that through the Joint Committee process in which we will always persevere no matter what the provocation.”

MPs are to expected to vote on the Bill late on Monday.