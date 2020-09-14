David Cameron is the latest living former British prime minister to criticise Boris Johnson's Brexit plan, which involves overriding the a key agreement signed last year by himself and the EU.

The ex-PM said he had "grave misgivings" about proposals to row back on some aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement, following Theresa May, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major in attacking the plan.

It means every living former leader prime minister has criticised the Internal Markets Bill ahead of its second reading in the Commons later today.

On the Bill, Mr Cameron said: "Passing an act of Parliament and going on to break an international treaty obligation should be the very last thing you contemplate, an absolute last resort."

"So I have grave misgivings about what is being proposed."

He added however that the Bill is being introduced as a contingency, should negotiations with the EU fail to reach consensus on areas of contention such as the Northern Ireland protocol.

Prime Minister Johnson, who cancelled an interview this morning at the last minute due to "urgent parliamentary business", is not only facing backlash from his predecessors, but a growing number of Tory MPs have said they will rebel against the government and vote down the Bill.

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from former prime ministers and his own MPs. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson's former attorney general Geoffrey Cox - a Brexiteer - is the most senior MP to criticise the Bill, but he follows several other Eurosceptics in saying it's a bad idea.

Mr Cox said it would be “unconscionable” to override the Brexit divorce deal, adding how there's “no doubt” the “unpalatable” implications of the Withdrawal Agreement were known when the prime minister signed it, a time when Mr Cox was the chief law officer.

On Friday Mr Johnson held a conference call with around 250 backbench MPs to convince the likes of Sir Roger Gale and Sir Bernard Jenkin to back him when the Bill is voted on in the Commons.

A backlash began to brew among MPs after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted the plan would breach international law in a “very specific and limited way”.

Mr Johnson told the MPs the Internal Markets Bill is a "necessary" way to protect the UK from EU influence after the transition period is over.

He told them clauses in the Internal Market Bill are "necessary to stop a foreign power from breaking up our country" and insisted there are still hopes of a Canada-style trade deal.

On Sunday former PM's John Major and Tony Blair united to urge MPs to reject the “shaming” legislation, saying it imperils the Irish peace process, trade negotiations and the UK’s integrity.

“It raises questions that go far beyond the impact on Ireland, the peace process and negotiations for a trade deal – crucial though they are. It questions the very integrity of our nation,” they wrote in the Sunday Times.

Their comments followed criticisms from Gordon Brown and Theresa May earlier in the week.

Labour MPs are also criticising the proposals, with current leader Sir Keir Starmer and former leader Ed Miliband both

Despite the growing disquiet about the Bill, Mr Johnson's large Commons majority means he should win an expected vote of the Bill’s principles during the second reading on Monday.

But if he does win, the EU will be angry.

It has said it will walk away from free trade negotiations if the UK implements the Bill, meaning a no-deal Brexit would be the final outcome.

In a statement, the EU said: "Violating the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law, undermine trust and put at risk the ongoing future relationship negotiations."

The EU did not “accept the argument” that the UK Internal Market Bill was needed to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“In fact, it is of the view that it does the opposite,” the statement said.

“Vice-president Maros Sefcovic called on the UK Government to withdraw these measures from the draft Bill in the shortest time possible and in any case by the end of the month.

"He stated that by putting forward this Bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK. It is now up to the UK Government to re-establish that trust.”