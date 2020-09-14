'I don't think science knows': Donald Trump questions climate change

Donald Trump has rejected climate change, stating it will "get cooler" and "I don't think science knows", during a visit to California to view the state's response to wildfires.

Wildfires have killed at least 35 people, caused massive damage and enveloped many parts of the US west coast in smoke in recent weeks.

Crews are still battling historic wildfires that have burned faster and further than ever before in the Democratic-led states of California, Oregon and Washington.

Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the US to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

State governors say the fires are a consequence of climate change, while the Trump administration has blamed poor forest management for the flames that have raced through the region and made the air quality in cities like Portland, Seattle and San Francisco some of the worst in the world.

In an exchange with California's Secretary for National Resource during a briefing on the wildfires across the state, Mr Trump hit back at climate change arguments.

"We want to work with you to really recognise the changing climate..." Wade Crowfoot told the President. Mr Trump responded: "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch."Mr Crowfoot retorted: "I wish science agreed with you."Mr Trump claimed: "Well, I don't think science knows actually."

Several wildfires are burning across the state. Credit: AP

Furnace Creek in Death Valley recorded a temperature of 54.4C last month, a sign of the impact climate change is having on California.

California governor Gavin Newsom said earlier this week: "The debate is over, around climate change.

"This is a climate damn emergency. This is real and it's happening."

The President, however, disagrees.

Forest management, which includes tree thinning and brush clearing, is costly, labour-intensive work that is effective in reducing fuel for wildfires.

Millions of dollars are spent on such reduction efforts every year in western states, though many argue more needs to be done. The efforts can also be undercut when homeowners in rural areas do not undertake similar efforts on their own properties.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti accused Mr Trump of perpetuating a lie that only forest management can curtail the massive fires seen in recent years. He pointed to drought and the need to reduce carbon emissions.