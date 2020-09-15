Apple has unveiled new versions of some of its most popular devices, but no new iPhone was presented at the tech giant's latest virtual launch.

Two new versions of Apple's most popular tablets were unveiled, as well as two updated Apple Watches and a fitness class subscription service linked to the wearable to rival the likes of Peloton.

The iPad Air has been given a major redesign and now features the “all-screen” front panel look, where the Home button is removed and the bezels reduced to create a larger screen.

Unveiled during a virtual event, Apple said the new Air would include its latest A14 Bionic processor, which it says is the most powerful it has ever produced.

The updated Air has a larger 10.9-inch display and will start at £579.

The Air was unveiled alongside a new version of Apple’s base model iPad, the eighth generation of the tablet, which will start at £329 and will be available from September 18.

The tech giant also announced two new versions of its Apple Watch and a fitness class subscription service linked to the wearable to rival the likes of Peloton.

The Fitness+ service, will cost £9.99 a month, will enable users to stream fitness classes with professional trainers on their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, with their exercise metrics automatically tracked by their Apple Watch while also being shown on-screen.

Apple's Watch Series 6 contains a new health sensor which can measure blood oxygen levels in 15 seconds.

It is joined by the new “affordable” Apple Watch SE, which will start at £269 and contains many of the core features of the flagship Series 6, which will start at £379.

Speaking during a virtual event to announce the products, Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams called the Series 6 the “most advanced Apple Watch ever” having taken “another big leap forward”, adding that the SE combined the “features customers love” at a lower price, saying it meant there was now an Apple Watch “for everyone”.

The Fitness+ service, which is powered by the Apple Watch will cost £9.99 a month Credit: Apple

Speaking about the updated iPad's, Apple’s Greg Joswiak said: “Along with major upgrades to the iPad Pro and eighth-generation iPad this year, and the powerful new features of iPadOS 14, this is our strongest iPad line-up ever, giving our customers even more ways to enrich their daily lives.”