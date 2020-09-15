The mother of Breonna Taylor has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the city of Louisville after her daughter was shot dead by police during a raid as she slept at home.

The settlement is expected to be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case, according to a person who has seen the agreement, and will see new reforms introduced to the police.

Ms Taylor was killed by police serving a drugs warrant at her home and has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls for the police officers to be charged.

State attorney general Daniel Cameron is investigating police actions in the March 13 shooting.

The lawsuit, filed in April by her mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when the plain clothed officers obtained a “no-knock” warrant to enter the black woman’s apartment.

Ms Taylor, 26, was shot several times and police found no drugs at her home.

The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Ms Taylor’s apartment, striking her several times.

Breonna Taylor's aunts spoke to ITV News in August following her death

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment with her and fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg.

He said he did not hear police announce themselves and thought he was guarding against an intruder.

The settlement will include reforms on the handling of warrants by police.

The city of Louisville is expected to announce details on Tuesday afternoon.

The largest settlement previously paid in a misconduct case was $8.5 million (£6.6 million) in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.