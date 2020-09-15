Fifa threatens legal action over Walking Football World Cup

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

Walking football, a sport started to encourage older people to stay active and fit, has caught the eye of the sport's governing body, but for the wrong reasons.

Fifa have threatened the Federation of International Walking Football Associations (FIWFA) with legal action over their logo and plans to hold a World Cup.

“They sent a letter which expressed serious concerns about our logo, name of the company and the fact we were planning to run a World Cup next year," Paul Carr, FIWFA's chief executive told ITV News.

The two logos: Fifa on the left, Fiwfa on the right.

Fifa are concerned that the logo and hosting of the major tournament could confuse people and potentially cause financial damage to the game's ruling body.

It has been requested that FIWFA rename their tournament as a World Championship, to avoid confusion.

The sport, aimed at the over-50s, has been running for around 10 years and there are around 60,000 registered players in England alone.

Rather than taking the matter to court, one player has a simpler solution: "My suggestion is, if Fifa are watching this, get your best 11 together, come down and we will sort it on the pitch."

Fifa says it is merely protecting its brand and trademarks but FIWFA insist it will fight any legal action and it could go to sudden death.