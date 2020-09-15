Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for two years for sexual assault

Former MP Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for two years at Southwark Crown Court for three counts of sexual assault against two women.

Elphicke showed no emotion as he was sentenced to two years in prison, effective immediately.

He collected a small holdall before being taken from the dock into custody - though his spokesman confirmed they will appeal the conviction.

The judge said: "You made your victims come to court. They told the truth, and you told a pack of lies - not only to the jury, but your wife, the whips and the police."

The sentence was broken down as follows:

Count one - 14 months in prison;

Count two - 10 months in prison, consecutive to count one;

Count three - 10 months in prison, concurrent to count two.

It meant a total prison term of two years.

He was also ordered to pay £35,000 in costs.

The judge said she "considered carefully" whether the sentence should be suspended.

But she told Elphicke: "Bearing in mind the gross breach of your position of power... I am satisfied that appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody."

He was told he would likely serve up to half that term in prison before being released on licence.

Elphicke confirmed through his spokesman upon sentencing that he is seeking to overturn the conviction.

A statement read: "Two weeks ago, my legal team sought leave to appeal my conviction to the Court of Appeal.

"That application is made on a number of grounds which demonstrate that my trial was unfair and my conviction unsafe.

"I know that I am innocent of any criminal wrongdoing and will continue to fight to clear my name."