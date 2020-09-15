Kanye West declared himself “the new Moses” in his latest Twitter rant that also compared the music industry and NBA to “modern day slave ships”.

In a series of tweets, the rapper and fashion designer ruled out releasing a new album on his current label, saying he was "done" with the record company.

He had originally been set to launch album Donda: With Child – named after his late mother – in July, but the record has get to be released.

Kanye West with his wife Kim Kardashian. Credit: PA

Mr West has previously sued the SONY/ATV-owned EMI, which has administered the rights to his songs since 2003, and Universal Music Group, which owns the Def Jam Recordings label.

He tweeted: “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses.”

The shoe entrepreneur asked for a public apology from rappers J. Cole and Drake, comparing himself to slave rebellion leader Nat Turner and saying: “I’m fighting for us.”

Kanye West with US President Donald Trump at the Trump Tower. Credit: PA

He also said he was waiting for a meeting with his Shawn Carter, AKA Jay-Z.

Mr West, who is devoutly religious, added: “Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk.”

Mr West launched a highly publicised bid for the White House in July, but the campaign has been hampered by a series of failures to make the ballot before deadline in key states.

He has, however, made the ballot in 12 states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi.

Before announcing his own presidential run, West had publicly backed Donald Trump.

Kanye West runs for president with million dollar babies among campaign ideas

Kim Kardashian West calls for compassion for 'bi-polar' husband Kanye