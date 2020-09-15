Today marks the fourth year of World Afro Day, a "global day of education, change and celebration" of afro hair.

Founder, Michelle De Leon, says she campaigns for hair equality because of decades long discrimination and to change the stigma around afro hair to give young people a better future.

Campaigners are calling for headteachers and unions to stamp out discrimination around afro hair in schools.

Meanwhile, research for the campaign has revealed that one in six children has had a bad experience in school because of their hair.

Here is all you need to know about World Afro Day, impact that it has had on those who face discrimination based on their hair and how schools and the beauty industry can help.